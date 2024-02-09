Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $80,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.47 and a 200 day moving average of $442.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

