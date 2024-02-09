Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 4,000 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.38% of TE Connectivity worth $147,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.08. 64,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

