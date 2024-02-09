Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.50. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CF traded up C$0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.14. 696,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a market cap of C$830.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.69. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.72.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$389.14 million during the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0701001 EPS for the current year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

