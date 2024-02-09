Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.50

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VHI has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vitalhub Price Performance

VHI stock opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.24 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.55.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Vitalhub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of C$13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.169873 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

