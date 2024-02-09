Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$767.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.50 and a 1-year high of C$11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.69.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

