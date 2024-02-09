Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 4.4 %

CF stock opened at C$7.53 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$767.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.91.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.