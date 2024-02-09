Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after acquiring an additional 493,514 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. Cameco has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

