Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.22.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.36 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $308.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.43 and a 200-day moving average of $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.