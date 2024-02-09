Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.22.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $307.36 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.42 and a 52 week high of $308.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.15.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

