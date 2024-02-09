BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.76.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average is $177.15. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 15.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

