Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 1,779,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,612,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $614,104,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

