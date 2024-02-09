Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.0 %

BN opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,845,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,066,000 after purchasing an additional 193,724 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 17.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.