Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of BBU opened at $22.84 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

