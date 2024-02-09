Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exelon Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of EXC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

