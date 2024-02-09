Brokers Issue Forecasts for CACI International Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $5.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.91 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

NYSE:CACI opened at $355.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.09. CACI International has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CACI International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

