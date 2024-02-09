Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price at $35.93

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,023,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,748,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,023,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,748,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,467,027 shares of company stock valued at $191,232,016 in the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQSP opened at $31.71 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

