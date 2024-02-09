Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price at $91.96

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $145.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

