Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) PT at $221.54

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $193.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.12. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

