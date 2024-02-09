Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $145.88

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $159.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $70,816,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

