Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after buying an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BRX opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

