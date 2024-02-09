British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.73. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 1,346,502 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,498,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 121.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 351,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.