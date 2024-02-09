Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

BMY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,536,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973,057. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $73.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

