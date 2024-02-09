Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Sells $1,086,610.11 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.0 %

Brinker International stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $20,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 22,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

