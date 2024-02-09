Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $118.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,721.98. 227,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,544. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,844.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,478.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,195.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.