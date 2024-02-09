BMO Capital Markets Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $240.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $244.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

