Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,968 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $95,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,007. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.05.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

