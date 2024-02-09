Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rollins were worth $72,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Rollins
In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Rollins
Rollins Trading Down 0.4 %
ROL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rollins
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.