Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rollins were worth $72,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Trading Down 0.4 %

ROL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

