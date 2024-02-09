Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $89,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.40. 1,205,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,528. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.26.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

