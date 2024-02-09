Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chevron by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 356,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,818 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 366,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 24,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $151.93. 5,518,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,046,959. The company has a market capitalization of $286.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

