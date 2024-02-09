Blair William & Co. IL Has $86.50 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of MongoDB worth $86,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded up $28.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,195. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -190.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $505.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.50.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

