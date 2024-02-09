Blair William & Co. IL Has $205.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.33% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $205,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

