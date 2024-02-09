Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $159,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.37. 1,641,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

