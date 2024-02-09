Blair William & Co. IL Buys 73,654 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. DexCom comprises 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.17% of DexCom worth $420,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

