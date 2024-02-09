Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,483 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $78,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.08. 457,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,120. The company has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

