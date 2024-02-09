Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,695 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $136,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 473,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,513,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,158,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.07. 3,461,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.