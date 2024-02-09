Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXSL opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.