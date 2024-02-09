Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BXSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
BXSL opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.