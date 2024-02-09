Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. Black Hills also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 361,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank upped their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1,891.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

