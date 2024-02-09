Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

