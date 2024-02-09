BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $643.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,648,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,953,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

