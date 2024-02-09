BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BigCommerce
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,648,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,953,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
