Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Purchases £6,650 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £6,650 ($8,336.47).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Daren John Morris sold 8,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,636.33).

On Wednesday, January 24th, Daren John Morris purchased 9,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,538.92).

On Monday, January 22nd, Daren John Morris purchased 7,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,301.74).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris purchased 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,190 ($6,506.21).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris purchased 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £384,000 ($481,383.98).

On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris purchased 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £62,075 ($77,817.48).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris purchased 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,560 ($4,462.83).

Big Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

LON BIG opened at GBX 130 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 13.11. The company has a market capitalization of £377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.58. Big Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 300 ($3.76).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 345 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

Further Reading

