Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:SUPR traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.95). 1,335,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.65. The company has a market cap of £948.75 million, a PE ratio of -632.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

