Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,090.33 ($13.67).
In other news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.97). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
