Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $59.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of BSY opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

