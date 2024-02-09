Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Belden’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Belden Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BDC stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

