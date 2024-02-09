BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on shares of BCE and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Trading Down 1.2 %

BCE Company Profile

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.46. 2,440,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.