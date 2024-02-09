BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.
BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on shares of BCE and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Trading Down 1.2 %
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.