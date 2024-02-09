BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.04.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
