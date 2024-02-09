BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.04.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE Company Profile

BCE stock traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$50.46. 2,440,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.