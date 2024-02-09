Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$7.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.20.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
Baytex Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
