Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE:B opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

