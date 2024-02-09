Barnes Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.