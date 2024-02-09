Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 53 ($0.66) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Shares of LON:AGR traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 42.60 ($0.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,626. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.74. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.60 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($410.68). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,397 shares of company stock worth $62,811. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

